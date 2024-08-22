Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Westpark Capital started coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a hold rating for the company.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ BLIN opened at $0.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.92. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 65.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile



Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

