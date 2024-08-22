British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTI. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 308.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 153.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.32. 2,696,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,883,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $36.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

