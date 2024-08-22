Brokerages Set Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) PT at $193.45

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.45.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMD opened at $157.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.11. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $255.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

