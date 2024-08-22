Brokerages Set Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Target Price at $10.33

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.18). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 30.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

