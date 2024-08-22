Brokerages Set CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Price Target at $446.00

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $452.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get CACI International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CACI

CACI International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $471.85 on Thursday. CACI International has a 52-week low of $302.21 and a 52-week high of $472.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $443.61 and its 200-day moving average is $407.81.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CACI International will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total value of $85,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,538.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total value of $4,631,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,319,830.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total transaction of $85,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,538.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,200 shares of company stock worth $5,574,578 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 340,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,092,000 after purchasing an additional 33,589 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 66,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 26.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 48,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CACI International

(Get Free Report

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.