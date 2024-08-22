Brokerages Set GSK plc (LON:GSK) Price Target at GBX 1,805.71

Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,805.71 ($23.46).

A number of analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Citigroup cut their target price on GSK from GBX 2,120 ($27.55) to GBX 1,900 ($24.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,820 ($23.65) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.29) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($22.41) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Insider Activity

GSK Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, insider Wendy Becker acquired 446 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,614 ($20.97) per share, for a total transaction of £7,198.44 ($9,353.48). In the last three months, insiders bought 462 shares of company stock valued at $744,868. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,598.50 ($20.77) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,551.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,637.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.04, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,354.67 ($17.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £65.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,412.39, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.29.

GSK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. GSK’s payout ratio is 5,309.73%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

