Brokerages Set The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target at $48.24

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.24.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZEK. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get AZEK alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZEK

AZEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AZEK opened at $42.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.89 million. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $829,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,742,656.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,770,537. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $829,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,742,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,790 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,719,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 2,948.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 788,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,166,000 after purchasing an additional 762,793 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 1,339.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 657,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,157,000 after purchasing an additional 612,005 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AZEK by 66.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,466,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,631,000 after acquiring an additional 587,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

(Get Free Report

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.