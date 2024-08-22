Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.00

Shares of Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.00 and last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 3600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$10.50 target price on Builders Capital Mortgage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Builders Capital Mortgage Price Performance

Builders Capital Mortgage Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of C$19.62 million and a PE ratio of 8.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.62.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

