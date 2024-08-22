Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $300.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $274.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen raised shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $257.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $262.87.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $271.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $274.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

