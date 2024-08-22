Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.6% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in Chevron by 403.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. HSBC lifted their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.04. 1,736,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,818,821. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

