Busey Bank Has $263,000 Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Busey Bank lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. CWM LLC grew its position in ASML by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock traded down $19.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $924.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,311. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $966.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $955.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $364.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $1.8732 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

