Busey Bank Invests $224,000 in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Busey Bank bought a new position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,929 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 220,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 15.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMNB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.57. 7,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,312. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Wenick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,602.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on FMNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Farmers National Banc Profile

(Free Report)

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

