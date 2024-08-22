Busey Bank Sells 400 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Busey Bank cut its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,141,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 251.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 40,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.36. 119,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $182.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.94.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

