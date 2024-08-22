Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. trimmed its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $497,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,574 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $232,502,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $249,307,000 after acquiring an additional 773,773 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,942 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in NetApp by 26.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,148,540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $225,532,000 after purchasing an additional 450,263 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.41. 1,074,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,200. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.78.

NetApp Increases Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

NetApp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $424,518.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,565.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $424,518.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,565.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,395,146. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

