Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $482.50. 25,411,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,755,074. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $475.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.93. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

