California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Director Thomas M. Krummel Sells 555 Shares

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $30,153.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,750.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CWT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,920. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.47. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.25 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Water Service Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,050,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in California Water Service Group by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Articles

