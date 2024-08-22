Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Shares of ZUO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.49. 5,135,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,670. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.71. Zuora has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.80 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $33,629.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $33,629.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 70,833 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $689,205.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,804.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,666 shares of company stock worth $3,408,961 in the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zuora during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Zuora by 25.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth about $119,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

