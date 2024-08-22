Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Up 3.7%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.72. Approximately 932,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 985,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Canada Goose from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.07.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 2,048.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,953 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

