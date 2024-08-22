Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $400.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $337.58.

CRWD opened at $273.21 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $141.97 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The firm has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 515.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $20,925,726.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,576,497.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5,210.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 124,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,810,000 after purchasing an additional 122,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $2,685,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $73,972,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

