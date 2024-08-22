Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Hits New 12-Month High at $4,820.00

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,820 ($62.63) and last traded at GBX 4,815 ($62.56), with a volume of 40931 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,800 ($62.37).

Capital Gearing Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,725.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,702.47. The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,690.48 and a beta of 0.23.

Capital Gearing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a GBX 78 ($1.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Capital Gearing’s previous dividend of $11.00. Capital Gearing’s payout ratio is -9,523.81%.

Capital Gearing Company Profile

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

