CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Sells $702,327.06 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 21,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $702,327.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,746.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CareDx Trading Down 7.2 %

CareDx stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.96. The company had a trading volume of 934,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,956. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.78.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.37. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 53.73%. The business had revenue of $92.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. On average, analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in CareDx by 97.2% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 96,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 47,469 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 87.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 106,660 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 237,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 137,842 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,025,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,300,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,537,000 after buying an additional 180,334 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on CDNA shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on CareDx from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens increased their target price on CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CareDx from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

See Also

