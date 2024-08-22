CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) PT Raised to $31.00

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CTRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CTRE

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

Shares of CTRE stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $28.84. 70,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,035. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $19.66 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a current ratio of 12.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $68.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.36 million. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 30.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 25,813 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.