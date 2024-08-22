CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

CBFV opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $131.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.56. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $27.02.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $19.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 326,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

