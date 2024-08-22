C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Acquires £78,000 in Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) insider Feargal O’Rourke bought 50,000 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £78,000 ($101,351.35).

C&C Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON:CCR opened at GBX 154.60 ($2.01) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 157.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 574.95. C&C Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 130 ($1.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 178.20 ($2.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of £594.10 million, a PE ratio of -618.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.27.

C&C Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a €0.04 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from C&C Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. C&C Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.40) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

