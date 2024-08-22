CEEK VR Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.65 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $24.59 million and $1.65 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010605 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,114.37 or 0.99982078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008049 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012469 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 53.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007470 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03001273 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $1,642,760.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

