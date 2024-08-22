Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Receives C$16.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSH.UN. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of CSH.UN opened at C$14.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.59 and a beta of 1.12. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of C$9.59 and a 1 year high of C$14.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -358.82%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

