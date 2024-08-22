China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance
Shares of CJJD stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China Jo-Jo Drugstores
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.