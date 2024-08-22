China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance

Shares of CJJD stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

