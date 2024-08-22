China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Down 2.8 %

China Pharma stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. China Pharma has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a negative return on equity of 54.31%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

