Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.05 and last traded at $54.04. Approximately 1,966,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 15,121,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.73.

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.72 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

