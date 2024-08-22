Citigroup Boosts Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $92.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.24.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,167. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.25. The company has a market cap of $116.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.78, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,734.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,960 shares of company stock worth $2,638,984. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

