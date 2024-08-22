Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CZWI stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $135.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 461,594 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

