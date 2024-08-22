CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.27.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Barclays increased their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in CME Group by 62.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in CME Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,228,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CME stock opened at $209.40 on Friday. CME Group has a one year low of $190.70 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.11. The firm has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52.
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.
CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.
