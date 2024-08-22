Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) and Lee Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LPHM) Head to Head Analysis

Lee Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LPHM – Get Free Report) and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lee Pharmaceuticals and Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lee Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Colgate-Palmolive $19.99 billion 4.26 $2.30 billion $3.16 32.81

Colgate-Palmolive has higher revenue and earnings than Lee Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lee Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Colgate-Palmolive 0 8 13 0 2.62

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lee Pharmaceuticals and Colgate-Palmolive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus target price of $101.11, suggesting a potential downside of 2.53%. Given Colgate-Palmolive’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Colgate-Palmolive is more favorable than Lee Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Lee Pharmaceuticals and Colgate-Palmolive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lee Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Colgate-Palmolive 14.21% 470.19% 17.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.4% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.0% of Lee Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Lee Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 669.91, indicating that its share price is 66,891% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colgate-Palmolive has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Colgate-Palmolive beats Lee Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lee Pharmaceuticals

Lee Pharmaceuticals, Inc., through its subsidiary, RONN Motor Group, Inc., focuses on the design and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of all-electric, hydrogen-fuel cell, and zero-emission new energy vehicles (NEVs) in the United States, China, and internationally. It intends to offer hydrogen fuel cell NEVs, including sports cars, sedans, SUVs, trucks, and buses. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items. This segment markets and sells its products under various brands, which include Colgate, Darlie, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, Irish Spring, Palmolive, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Lady Speed Stick, Speed Stick, EltaMD, Filorga, PCA SKIN, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Murphy, Suavitel, and Soupline to a range of traditional and eCommerce retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. It includes pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals. Its Pet Nutrition segment offers pet nutrition products for everyday nutritional needs under the Hill's Science Diet brand; and a range of therapeutic pet products to help nutritionally support dogs and cats in different stages of health under the Hill's Prescription Diet brand. This segment markets and sells its products through pet supply retailers, veterinarians, and eCommerce retailers. Colgate-Palmolive Company was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

