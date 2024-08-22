Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
CCU has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.60 to $13.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.36.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,741,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,143,000 after purchasing an additional 184,970 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 82.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 75,147 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 37.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 21,630 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 39.8% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 57,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 120,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 59,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
