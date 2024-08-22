Comparing Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) & Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) and Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.8% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of Semrush shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.4% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.8% of Semrush shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Great Elm Group and Semrush, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Semrush 0 3 3 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Semrush has a consensus price target of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.31%. Given Semrush’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Semrush is more favorable than Great Elm Group.

This table compares Great Elm Group and Semrush’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Group $8.66 million 6.63 $27.73 million N/A N/A Semrush $338.88 million 5.83 $950,000.00 $0.09 151.22

Great Elm Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Semrush.

Volatility & Risk

Great Elm Group has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semrush has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Group and Semrush’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Group -48.75% -8.39% -4.12% Semrush 4.39% 6.61% 4.42%

Summary

Semrush beats Great Elm Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc. operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc. in December 2020. Great Elm Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company serves small and midsize businesses, enterprises, and marketing agencies, including consumer internet, digital media, education, financial services, healthcare, retail, software, telecommunications, and others. Semrush Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

