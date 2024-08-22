Compound Price Tops $50.87 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Compound token can now be bought for about $50.87 or 0.00083891 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. Compound has a market cap of $426.20 million and approximately $43.25 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,377,934 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz.

Compound Token Trading

