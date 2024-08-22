Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) Lifted to Moderate Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.50 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent stock opened at $23.38 on Monday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $477.92 million for the quarter.

We were founded in 1979 and have grown to be the largest provider of occupational health services in the United States by number of locations. Our national presence enables us to provide access to high-quality care that supports our mission to improve the health of America’s workforce. As of March 31, 2024, we operated 547 stand-alone occupational health centers in 41 states and 151 onsite health clinics at employer worksites in 37 states.

