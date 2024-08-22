Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 6,236 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.05% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

FDVV traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.22. 260,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $36.94 and a 1-year high of $49.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

