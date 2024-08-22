Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 68.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,912 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2,478.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 126,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 121,866 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,206,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 17,901 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,417,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IXC traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.15. 206,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,976. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average of $41.73. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

