Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,202,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 117,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,519,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.35. 177,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,633. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.54 and a 200 day moving average of $185.40. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $201.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

