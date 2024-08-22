Contrasting Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) & INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO)

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) and Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for INVO Bioscience and Femasys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Femasys 0 0 3 0 3.00

Femasys has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 925.64%. Given Femasys’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Femasys is more favorable than INVO Bioscience.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

INVO Bioscience has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Femasys has a beta of -2.81, indicating that its stock price is 381% less volatile than the S&P 500.

12.0% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Femasys shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Femasys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares INVO Bioscience and Femasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INVO Bioscience N/A N/A N/A Femasys -1,420.59% -104.06% -73.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares INVO Bioscience and Femasys’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INVO Bioscience $4.25 million 0.75 -$8.03 million N/A N/A Femasys $950,096.00 24.32 -$14.25 million ($0.84) -1.24

INVO Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Femasys.

Summary

INVO Bioscience beats Femasys on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc., together with its subsidiary, a healthcare services fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination. It also develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. The company offers its products to reproductive endocrinologists for infertility products, obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, and women's healthcare provider organizations. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

