Coty (NYSE:COTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Coty updated its FY25 guidance to $0.54-$0.57 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 0.540-0.570 EPS.

Coty Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of Coty stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. Coty has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on COTY. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Coty from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.98.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

