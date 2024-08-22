Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Coty had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Coty updated its FY25 guidance to $0.54-$0.57 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 0.540-0.570 EPS.

Coty Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of COTY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.08. 635,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,051. Coty has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Coty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COTY. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.98.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.