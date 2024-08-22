Courier Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA KBE traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $51.28. 1,397,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,013. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average of $46.51. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

