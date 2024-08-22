Courier Capital LLC Has $491,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. United Bank raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 10,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.2% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DD shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE:DD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.13. The stock had a trading volume of 574,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,917. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $85.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 97.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

