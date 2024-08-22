Courier Capital LLC Sells 29,840 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Courier Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 90.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,840 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 154,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 208,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 130,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 391,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,823,000 after purchasing an additional 67,403 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.38. 432,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,535. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $98.89 and a 1-year high of $99.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.21.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

