Courier Capital LLC Sells 30,896 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 83.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,896 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,610,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,734,000. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,569,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $46.65. The stock had a trading volume of 996,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,183. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.34. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

