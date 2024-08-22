Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys 525 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 46,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 173,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.0% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.5% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

EW stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,561,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,937. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,526. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

