Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $291,000 Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5,210.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 124,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,810,000 after purchasing an additional 122,244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $2,685,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $73,972,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $6.68 on Wednesday, hitting $273.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,238,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415,347. The company has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 515.49, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.48. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.97 and a 1 year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. FBN Securities upgraded shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

