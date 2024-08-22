Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FANG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $231.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.12. 1,105,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,230. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.08 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.47 and a 200 day moving average of $193.69.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $2.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

